AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – This Friday is Black Friday, but did you know that the day after is ‘Small Business Saturday’? Shopping small on Saturday and the rest of the holiday season is one great way to support small businesses.

The holiday season has begun, and that means gift shopping! And, getting into the holiday spirit is something Kate Gourd, the proud owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam, holds close to her heart, “This is a second generation business. My father built this building and opened this business almost 50 years ag. It’s a very special place. It’s a warm and cozy place and it’s very welcoming.”

A day after Thanksgiving Kate was delighted to see all the shoppers taking advantage of her store’s Black Friday deals.

“It’s all about people coming to support and love us, and we want to love them right back! We are off to a great start today,” Gourd expressed.

This family owned business is also preparing for ‘Small Business Saturday,’ a day to encourage people to shop at small businesses for the holidays. The deals at Coopers include; a gift with a purchase, raffle prizes, and serving their famous hot malt cider.

“Small business is truly the backbone of our community and for every dollar that you spend in a small business locally about .68 cents stays right here in the community,” Gourd continued, “We pay for the teachers, we pay for the police, we pay for the firemen. Everything we do goes right back into the community.”

Another way you can show your support is by sharing the places you have shopped at on social media. You can do that by taking a picture and posting it with the hashtag #shopsmall. Also, consider buying gift cards from your favorite small business and even buying their branded merchandise to promote the business.

Just a reminder Small Business Saturday begins tomorrow November 26th.