(WWLP) – Wednesday could be the day the Supreme Court releases its official decision on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case challenging the precedent set by Roe vs. Wade and access to abortion in the United States.

A draft of the opinion was leaked in May, indicating the court was preparing to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The court acknowledged the leaked decision was real but insisted it may not represent the final opinion of the court.

The high court releases decisions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays when they are not already hearing a case. They released three decisions on Monday, but not Dobbs v. Jackson.