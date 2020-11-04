Supreme Court unlikely to be involved in presidential election, according to local political consultant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mail-in ballots could decide who comes out on top in the presidential race. However, President Trump says ballots shouldn’t being counted after Election Day.

Trump prematurely declared victory over Joe Biden early Wednesday morning, even as millions of votes were still being counted across multiple states. The President then said he would be going to the Supreme Court in an attempt to stop ballot counting. 22News found out that he cannot legally ask the court to do that.

Political Consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News, “The truthful reality is that legally he can’t do that. The case has to be brought before the Supreme Court. There is no pending case at this time, and the president doesn’t have the legal power to do that.”

Cignoli said he could see President Trump fighting to the end to win this election, possibly trying to go through District and Supreme Courts. However, he doesn’t believe the Supreme Court will be involved when all of the final mail-in votes come in.

In order for Biden to pull off the victory, Cignoli said he’d have to win more undecided swing states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and this year Nevada. Biden has been declared winner of Wisconsin but Trump has also already requested a recount. A win in Michigan and Nevada would mean Biden has enough electoral votes to win.