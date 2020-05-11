Surfer killed in shark attack

(KSBW/NBC News) A surfer is dead after he was attacked by shark off of Californi’s Sand Dollar Beach over the weekend.

Authorities identified the victim as 26-year-old Ben Kelly, a custom surf board maker.

Kelly was with two other surfers when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.

“The lifeguard was flagged down by a citizen that said there was a shark attack,” explained Gabe McKenna, the public safety superintendent for California State Parks. “The lifeguard at that time found a victim of a shark attack on the shoreline and immediately called for assistance and rendered emergency care.”

Surf shop owner Peter Mel knew Kelly, and had surfed the same area just two days prior to the attack.

“This guy had so much knowledge of the ocean, he’s been surfing for his entire life,” Mel said. “He understood the area, he’s been traveling all over the world, so he’s one of those guys you know understood the risks. You just hope that it doesn’t happen, but it wasn’t anything where he was making a mistake.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3fFRqlV