Surveillance video shows moments after shots were fired in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Video released by an Oregon District business in Dayton shows the moments after shots were fired Sunday morning.

Nine victims and the suspected shooter were killed Sunday morning when shots were fired outside Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in the Oregon District. Twenty-seven others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Surveillance video shows people initially startled and confused by the sound of gunshots. People then start running and diving to the ground.

Several people are seen tending to a person who appears to have been injured as they take cover behind a concrete planter.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.