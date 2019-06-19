Survivor Jeff Speller shares memories of 9/11

(WWLP) – From coast to coast, September 11, 2001 will be a date forever etched in the memories of so many.

22News Anchor, Ciara Speller’s family has been personally touched by this day, because her father is a survivor of 9/11. He recently sat down with her to share his story.

“It was a day I’ll never forget,” Jeff Speller said. “A day of survival.”

September 11th is called survivor day in my family, because they were among the lucky ones who had our loved one return home to us. My dad was working in New York City at the time as an insurance broker. The morning of September 11th he was on the 36th floor of Tower Two.

Jeff Speller: Sitting at my desk, talking to a co-worker. And I stood up and asked her why did she think the Air Force would be flying fighter jets between our building. That’s when she said, “No look! I turned around and that’s when we saw the plane going into the building.”

Ciara Speller: And that exact moment, what was going through your mind?

Jeff Speller: I gotta get home. At all costs. I have to get home, that was my number one priority. Make sure I got home to my wife and my daughter.

Ciara Speller: Eighteen-years later is this hard to talk about?

Jeff Speller: No, what I never understood was why would someone try to kill someone that they didn’t know? That did nothing to them. The terror that these people were trying to inflict. What they didn’t realize is that Americans are strong. I’m glad that we continue to remember. The best way to honor those who have died as a result of this is to never forget. And to never let it happen again.