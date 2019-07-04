Survivor of NH motorcycle crash sues Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, Westfield Transport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A survivor of a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has sued the pickup driver charged in the crash and the trucking company that employed him.

Attorney John Haymond tells The Boston Globe he filed the negligence suit Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on behalf of Joshua Morin.

Haymond says Morin, of Dalton, Massachusetts, fractured leg bones and suffered other injuries in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. He remains hospitalized.

The suit names Westfield Transport Inc. and Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy’s public defender was on vacation and couldn’t be reached. A man who answered the phone at Westfield Transport hung up on a reporter.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Victims of Crash

7 motorcycle victims

7 motorcycle victims

7 motorcycle victims

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira

Joanne and Edward Corr

Joanne and Edward Corr

Aaron Perry

Aaron Perry

Desma Oakes

Desma Oakes

Michael Ferazzi

Michael Ferazzi

Albert Mazza

Albert Mazza

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

MAP: Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s criminal and driving history

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 4:30AM

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks