Survivor talks about fatal motorcycle crash

(CNN) – A pickup driver accused of slamming into a group of motorcycles entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in New Hampshire. He’s being blamed for last week’s crash that killed seven people.

One of the riders who was there, talks about what happened.

Manny is a marine and a former combat veteran. He says nothing could have prepared him for what he lived through.

“It was extremely horrific.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

They were 20 minutes from the fundraiser at American Legion when time stopped.

“It just exploded. All I heard was an explosion. We had no shot.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

Manny Ribeiro was riding in the front of the pack of 15. Alongside Albert Mazza, the Jarheads motorcycle club president.

“The debris, and I saw Al just get thrown from his motorcycle. I didn’t know if he blew a tire, I did not know. I just instantly turned to trying to save my bike and save my wife.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

Shellshocked but, alive, Manny and the others who could, raced to try and save lives.

“I put the belt around his leg to try and stop the bleeding or at least to slow it down. I had a passerby hold the belt while I went to try to find more bodies and faces.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

Seven could not be saved that day. Seven marines-turned philanthropic riders, and supporters perished. Michael Ferazzi, a former Plymouth police officer died, as did Albert Mazza, Aaron Perry, Daniel Pereira, Desma Oakes and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville.

“They were all good people. They really were all good people.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

He urges other motorists to be more mindful of motorcyclists, and he to put the phones away, and by all means, don’t drive under the influence.