REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media with the unsolved case of a Revere victim.

On September 13, 1992, Susan Taraskiewicz left work at Logan Airport to pick up some lunch and did not return to work. The next day, her car was found in Revere, and her body was found in the trunk, beaten and stabbed.

Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.