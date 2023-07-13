GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing a Planet Fitness in Gardner was arrested.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:36 a.m. on Wednesday troopers were on the lookout for a silver Honda Civic that the stabbing suspect had left Planet Fitness in. Three minutes later, a trooper parked on Route 2 east in Fitchburg saw the vehicle and activated his cruiser’s emergency lights. At approximately 1.4 miles, the driver pulled over.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper was able to match the description of the suspect and placed him under arrest. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lennox Nunez, possibly of Revere. An edged weapon was found inside the vehicle.