QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday evening, New York State Police responded to the Aviation Mall for reports of a victim being forcibly touched by a man. Police located and took the suspect, Matthew R. Kelly, 42, of Lee, Massachusetts into custody.

Investigations determined that Kelly had made unwanted sexual advances on the victim and forcibly touched them. He was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.