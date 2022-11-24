WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Road Big Y on Tuesday.

On November 22, Wilbraham Police were called to Big Y and found two men in the parking lot who told police they had an argument with a third man, who they said displayed a gun before driving off.

On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect in the case. Wilbraham Police arrested 28 year old David Bushey from Springfield, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Officers also believe they recovered the gun used in the incident on Tuesday when Bushey was arrested.