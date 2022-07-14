Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old man wanted by Killeen Police in connection with multiple molestations of a ten-year-old girl has been found in Pennsylvania and brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Terry Laquan Henry was located in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, by state police there on April 27 – where he was held while extradition procedures were followed.

Local records show he was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14. His bond was set at $300,000.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers originally got the case on April 19, 2021 – when a citizen came in about 4:30 p.m. to file a report with the desk officer about an indecency with a child incident which occurred at a home in the 4100 block of Ethel Avenue.

The ten-year-old victim made an outcry – saying someone she knew had been touching her inappropriately over a three-week period.

On September 21, 2021, a complaint on the charges was returned by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office with a warrant for his arrest then obtained. He was found and arrested by Pennsylvania State Police.