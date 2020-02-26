Suspect in man’s death at bus stop gets 5-years in jail

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to five years in jail in connection with the death of a former firefighter struck by a pickup truck as he waited for a bus.

Peter Sheremeta was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to drunken driving and other charges stemming from the death of 55-year-old William Wanczyk in November 2016 in Amherst.

The 23-year-old Belchertown man had faced a manslaughter charge, but prosecutors said it would have been hard to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sheremeta was driving at the time of Wanczyk’s death. A defense attorney said another man was also in the truck.