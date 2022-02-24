Concord, NH — A double homicide case that took place at the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, New Hampshire, on August 21, is moving forward. The suspect, 43-year-old Theodore Luckey, formerly of Asbury Park, New Jersey, has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury for the murders of Nathan Cashman and David Hanford.

Luckey had attacked and murdered Nathan Cashman with a machete in the hotel lobby and strangled Hanford to death in a hotel room. Luckey was indicted on three counts of murder: one count of first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Cashman by inflicting multiple chop wounds with a machete-type knife, one county of first-degree murder for causing the death of Hanford by strangling him, and an alternate count of second-degree murder for the death of Hanford for recklessly causing Hanford’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by strangling him.

In addition, Luckey was also indicted for three counts of possession of a deadly weapon for knowingly possessing a machete-type knife, a firearm, and metallic knuckles.

Luckey is still being held without bail.