NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter into custody Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10, two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was apparently captured in Manhattan. The NYPD was set to share new details on the shooting Wednesday afternoon. It will be streamed live above.

Police had zeroed in on James because of a U-Haul key left at the scene of the shooting. James had rented the U-Haul, which was found in Brooklyn hours after the attack.

The 62-year-old man allegedly put on a gas mask on a northbound N train just before 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, then pulled out two canisters and opened fire as smoke filled the train, police said. Seven men and three women were shot. James allegedly fired 33 times.

Here are five things we know about James:

James posted social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness. His profanity-laden videos are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people

The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity

James has ties to Philadelphia and Wisconsin

Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning

Police described the suspected gunman as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.