Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the victim to shower and while they did so, her two accomplices, a male and a female, came into the room, police said.

When the victim got out of the shower, the two accomplices allegedly threatened to shoot him with a gun. The three suspects then bound them with duct tape before robbing them, police said. The perpetrators made off with cellphones and cash.

The alleged incidents occurred from July 7 through July 26 at various motels, including the Wheeler Hotel Bronx on Wheeler Avenue, Crown Motor Inn on Boston Road, Friendly Motor Inn on East Gun Hill Road, Van Cortlandt Motel on Broadway, and the Sheridan Hotel on Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

Police released photos of the suspects sought in the incident.

The female who met the men on Facebook was described as about 25 years old, 5-foot-2, 200 pounds, with black hair, tattoos on both arms and wears glasses, police said. The second female suspect is about 40 years old, 4-foot-11, and 140 pounds with black hair. The male suspect is around 25 years old, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with black hair and a medium build, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).