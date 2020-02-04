Suspended state police trooper sues to get job back

BOSTON (AP) – A suspended Massachusetts State Police trooper who acknowledged breaking state ethics law by receiving free guns from a state-contracted firearms dealer has sued to get reinstated.
The Boston Globe reports that Robert Outwater has been suspended without pay since September 2016. In exchange for his cooperation with investigators, the state attorney general’s office agreed not to seek criminal charges against Outwater, although he acknowledged violating ethics law by accepting guns from the dealer.
He sued last week to not only get his job back, but for back pay and a promotion to sergeant. A state police spokesman declined comment.