Derby Line, VT – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol closed the border crossing at Derby Line Thursday afternoon because of a suspicious package.

According to CBP, it responded to a threat about the package at the Derby Line Port of Entry. Interstate 91 was closed between Exit 27 and the U.S./Canadian border.

CBP says traffic was diverted to other ports of entry including Route 5, Beebe Plain and Norton.

This story will be updated with any new developments