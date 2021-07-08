Suspicious vehicle report in Holyoke leads to arrest of shooting suspect, gun seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) -The Holyoke Police Department arrested a shooting suspect on Wednesday and confiscated a gun after a concerned citizen called in a suspicious vehicle complaint.

The Holyoke Police Department said on Tuesday, a call about a suspicious van operating in the Appleton and Elm Street area led to the arrest of 21-year-old Manuel Jose Sanchez of Chicopee after officers found the van parked by 145 Essex Street.

A semi-automatic pistol was located in the rear of the vehicle. It was later determined a passenger in the vehicle was involved in a drive-by shooting on 177 Elm St. Police did receive calls for shots fired but a damaged vehicle was consistent with bullet holes was located.

On Wednesday, Sanchez was arrested by Holyoke detectives along with members of the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, and the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. He is facing the following charges:

Possession of a firearm without a FID

Discharging a Firearm within 500ft

Possession of Class B

Malicious Destruction of Property

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900. You can also send a message using their Text-A-Tip feature.