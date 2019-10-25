Swastikas drawn on walls at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Multiple swastikas were found drawn on the walls of three buildings at Smith College Thursday night.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney sent the following email to the campus community:

“I write to you with disturbing news. Earlier this evening, Campus Police responded to multiple reports of swastikas drawn in marker on the walls of Seelye, Bass and Burton halls. I condemn in the strongest terms this act of hatred and cowardice. I also recognize that these are not just marks on a wall but attacks on our community and the values we hold central to our shared humanity. Hate has no place at Smith. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community, especially members of the Jewish community and so many others for whom this symbol is an act of violence and an erasure of identity.” Smith College President Kathleen McCartney

The incident is being investigated by both campus and Northampton police. McCartney said officers are conducting a full search of the campus to look for any further vandalism. The swastikas that were discovered have been covered up and will be removed as soon as possible.

” I am sickened and I am angry,” McCartney said. “Acts like this are meant to incite fear and division. We will respond, instead, by supporting one another and with our sustained commitment to dismantling the systems from which these abhorrent acts emerge. As we deal with the aftermath, let’s hold each other closely with care and love.”