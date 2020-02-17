SWAT team rescues man from Lake Michigan

(CNN) – An eyewitness who saw the man struggling in the water called first responders.

The SWAT officers were first on the scene followed by the fire department and even Marine Officers in SCUBA gear. The two SWAT team members were able to get the man out without diving in themselves.

The individual was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

On Chicago Police’s twitter page, the department thanks the person who made the call to first responders.

A special thank you also goes out to the individual who looked out for their fellow Chicagoan and flagged down assistance from our first responder community. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/D2vOfMdSus — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 16, 2020

The entire incident was caught on camera and posted on the Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page.

