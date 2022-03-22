WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – In honor of the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the UPHA Spring Premiere Horse Show, the first Symphony of Horses event since 2007 returns to the Eastern States Exposition’s Coliseum in West Springfield.

There will be 30 world-class horses and ponies at the event such as the Morgan, American Saddlebred, Hackney, and Friesian breeds. The breeds will be performing with the 35-piece Best of Boston Orchestra and guest performer, Broadway, and Disney Star Josh Strickland. As part of the evening’s entertainment, television personality Carson Kressley is to make an appearance.

Tickets for the Symphony of Horses are between $20 to $50 being held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Stars of the show are to perform to 20 different arrangements, including Classical, Rock, Pop, and Broadway.

The following are part of the show horses all-star cast: