Syracuse welcomes Central Park 5 member to coveted campus

In this June 7, 2019 file photo, honoree Kevin Richardson poses at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, in Los Angeles. Richardson, a member of the Central Park Five, who once dreamed of attending Syracuse University is making his long-awaited first visit to the campus on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, when he accepts the university's invitation to visit and lend his name to a scholarship.

A member of the Central Park Five who once dreamed of attending Syracuse University is making his long-awaited first visit to the campus.

Kevin Richardson’s college dreams ended in 1989 when he and four other teenagers were wrongly convicted of rape.

Long since exonerated, he’s still never set foot on the campus.

The 44-year-old Richardson aims to change that this weekend when he accepts Syracuse University’s invitation to visit and lend his name to a scholarship.

The Netflix series “When They See Us” has renewed interest in the Central Park Five story.

After Richardson told Oprah Winfrey about his Syracuse dreams, a student started a petition to award him an honorary degree.

In the meantime, Richardson will arrive at the school Sunday to promote a scholarship program for black and Latino students.