Table & Vine in West Springfield no longer using plastic bags at checkout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Table and Vine in West Springfield will no longer provide single-use plastic bags for customers at checkout.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the store will no longer be using the bags as of Monday at the location on 1119 Riverdale Street.

The elimination of the bags is part of Big Y’s effort to be more environmentally sustainable. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience Stores eliminated the use of plastic bags in April, just in time for Earth Day.

The chain plans to eliminate the single-use plastic bags at all locations by 2020. Currently, Big Y uses 100 million plastic bags at their checkouts each year. The store

When not disposed of properly, plastic bags can harm the environment and wildlife. There are statewide bans of singe-use plastic bags proposed in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Communities in western Massachusetts, such as Greenfield, Lee, Northampton, and South Hadley have passed ordinances in recent years banning the use of single-use plastic bags