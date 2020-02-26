Taking advantage of the mild weather to get your yard ready for spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We continue to enjoy springlike weather even though it’s still winter. The snow is all gone in the Springfield area and you might be looking to get out in the yard. If the ground isn’t too wet you can pick up any leaves and branches that came down over the winter.

“You can get out there and rake you can also do pruning and dormant perennials, ornamental grasses, fruit trees, roses stuff like that,” said Steve Bordenuk of Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.

Bordenuk says you should hold off on applying fertilizer to your lawn until mild to late April.

It may be too early to start planting in your garden but there are some things you can start growing inside right now.

“You can start your seeds for your vegetable gardens, something like lettuce the cool weather crops. You want to hold off on tomatoes a little bit and peppers stuff like that,” said said Steve Bordenuk.

At Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield you can find everything you need to get those seeds started so you can plant your vegetables in the garden later this spring.

And remember winter isn’t over yet, we can still get snowstorms in March.