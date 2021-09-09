Target brings back car seat trade-in program

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Target is once again welcoming shoppers to trade in their old car seats for a 20%-off coupon toward new car seats, strollers and select baby gear.

All Target stores are participating in the September 2021 Car Seat Trade-In program and will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near guest services starting Sunday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 25.

Since the program launched in April 2016, Target has recycled more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.