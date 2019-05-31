Target recalling iPhone charging cables

(WPRI) — Big box retailer Target is recalling a model of smartphone charging cable after reports the cables smoked or sparked causing two users to burn their fingers.

The 3-foot USB-to-Apple Lightning cable, made under the brand “heyday,” is metal and iridescent purple, green and blue, selling at Target stores and Target’s website from June 2018 through January of this year at a price of about $15. About 90,000 of them were sold.

The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it makes contact with USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, a potential shock and fire hazard, the store said Wednesday.

There were 14 reports of the cables smoking or sparking, in addition to the two users who reported finger burns.

Users should unplug the cord and return it to any Target store for a full refund, the company said.

