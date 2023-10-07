SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Taste of Italy Festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish took place Saturday afternoon and the ambiance was all Italian.

Recipes from all different regions of Italy were on the menu showcasing the Church’s unique heritage. Over 35 favorite Italian main and side dishes as well as deserts were available to try, giving a delicious experience for everyone’s taste buds.

“It’s always fabulous. I’ve never seen us not have a great crowd and there’s a line out the door, you know it’ll just continue to flow,” expressed Rosemarie Costa, the Chairperson of the Festival.

This celebration is part of Italian Heritage Month which coincides with Christopher Columbus day this Monday, and proceeds from the event will benefit Our Mount Carmel Parish.