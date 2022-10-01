SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Taste of Italy Festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish is back this year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. This event featured over 30 favorite Italian main and side dishes and even some sweet and savory Italian treats.

The community came together for food, raffles, and good company. This night meant to celebrate Italian heritage with the Springfield Community as we kick off Italian Heritage Month.

The Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Robert White told 22News, “It is important to have events that celebrate culture because so often people forget their roots, they forget where they come from. To bring people together to celebrate their Italian heritage through family relationships and food. People usually have a wonderful time.”

It was certainly a festive atmosphere and “Strictly Italian” as many said on Saturday night as families took part in the fun!