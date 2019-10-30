Texas grandmother arrested after continuing to send child to school after he was expelled

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Randi Woodley, the Tatum grandmother at the heart of the dress code controversy, was arrested after continuing to send her grandson to school after he had been expelled and for discrepancies involving who had official guardianship, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Woodley, 51, was arrested on Friday and charged with Abandoning a Child with no Intent to Return as well as perjury. She posted a $22,500 bond on Saturday and was released.

According to the arrest warrant, Woodley was contacted on October 15 by Tatum Police telling her to speak with Tatum ISD principal Tamara Fite.

Fite explained to Woodley that she could not keep sending her grandson, Michael “Tink” Trimble to school because he had been expelled. Woodley demanded that she be given a letter from the school on official letterhead explaining why Trimble was removed from school.

Fite responded that the school had given her enough notice and refused. Woodley responded that she would not be picking up her grandson.

The arrest warrant then states that he dropped off a letter at the local police department and the school explaining why the school had no right to expel Trimble. The police contacted Tatum ISD and Fite told them that Woodley had dropped off the letter, but did not pick up Trimble.

At 4 p.m. Woodley called the police department because Trimble did not get off the school bus that afternoon. She stated that she did not know if something bad had happened to him.

She was told that Trimble was still in the principal’s office because she was told that he was not allowed to ride the bus anymore. Woodley then went to pick up Trimble.

Woodley has been at the center of a fight against Tatum ISD’s dress code, claiming it is discriminatory.

Woodley claims that she was told to cut Trimble’s hair or to “put him in a dress” and refer to him as a girl. She has refused to cut his hair and has promised legal action against the school district.

Tatum ISD has called the claims “baseless” and has refuted all claims that the dress code is discriminatory.

Woodley was also charged with perjury after some discrepancies arose from Trimble’s enrollment in the HeadStart program.

He was initially denied access to the program back in August because Woodley did not meet the economic requirements. Woodley then contacted Fite and requested that guardianship be transferred to her mother, Barbara Johnson, Trimble’s great-grandmother.

She said that economic requirements could be met because Johnson received Social Security benefits. A notarized document was brought to Tatum ISD showing that guardianship had been transferred.

However, it was found that over a month later, Trimble was still living with Woodley.