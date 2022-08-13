EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.

The Mountain Road between Holyoke and Easthampton was closed last night while the Easthampton Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

The Tavern’s owner posted pictures of the resulting damage to Facebook, saying a passerby noticed the building on fire just after 11:30 p.m. last night and called the fire department. According to Easthampton police, the fire was put out and the road was back open around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

They have not determined what caused the fire. 22news will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.



