Tawny Kitaen’s cause of death released 5 months after her passing

(WJW) – A cause of death has been released for Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, whose appearance in numerous Whitesnake videos made her a sex symbol in the 1980s.

Kitaen passed away at 59 earlier this year.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office said Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, People reports. Contributing factors included mild coronary atherosclerosis, along with the drugs mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin and hydrocodone in her system.

Kitaen was best known for portraying Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party.” She also appeared in several music videos for the ’80s rock band Whitesnake, including the group’s 1987 smash “Here I Go Again.” Kitaen was married to Whitesnake’s lead singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.

Kitaen married baseball player Chuck Finley in 1997, but the two divorced in 2002. Kitaen and Finley had two daughters.

More recently, Kitaen appeared in several reality shows, including “The Surreal Life,” “Botched” and a season of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” which chronicled her struggle with substance abuse.