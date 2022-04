(WWLP) – As Tax Day approaches, all returns must be filed by Tuesday, April 19 to be considered on time.

Once you file, your refund should come in around three weeks.

So far this year, the IRS has sent more than 63-million refund checks, worth an average of 32-hundred dollars.

If you need an extension, you can request a sixth month extension to prevent late fees, but that request also has to be submitted by Tuesday.