STRATFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The State of Connecticut has agreed to provide up to $75,000,000 in tax incentives to Sikorsky Aircraft under a proposed deal to keep the helicopter maker’s headquarters in the state for the next 20 years.

Sikorsky’s parent company, Lockheed Martin is bidding on a federal contract for several new helicopter lines including a replacement for the Black Hawk. The total amount of state incentives will depend on how much work Sikorsky secures for its facility in Stratford.

The deal still needs legislative approval.