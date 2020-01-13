1  of  3
Breaking News
Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race One dead after shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke Body found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke identified, one arrested

Tax season arrives

News

by: NBC's Chris Clackum

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Last year’s tax season saw lots of disappointment over refunds.

“People got surprised by their refunds. They weren’t as big as they thought they were going to be,” says H&R Block Chief Tax Officer Kathy Pickering.

Many people had not adjusted their withholdings in light of the federal tax cut act.

Tax experts say if you still haven’t done so, you should consider changing your withholdings on your W4, especially if you’re expecting big changes in 2020.

“Things like having a baby or buying a house will change your tax situation,” Pickering explains.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2R5yuBS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories