Tea maker settles with FTC on deceptive health claims

WASHINGTON (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached an agreement with Teami, LLC, and its owners, Adi Halevy and Yogev Malul on charges that the company used deceptive health claims and paid social media influencers for endorsements in promoting their products.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court-Middle District of Florida, the FTC claimed that Teami, LLC was in violation of several FTC acts that prohibit deceptive acts or practices, including false or unsubstantiated health claims.

The FTC also sent warning letters to the ten influencers alleged in the FTC’s complaint to have made inadequate disclosures that they were paid for their endorsements.

The court’s final order prohibits the company from making disease treatment and weight loss claims, disclosure of paid endorsements, proof of clinical tests and studies of products, and a $15.2 million judgment—the total sales of the challenged products—which will be suspended upon payment of $1 million, based on the defendants’ inability to pay the full judgment.