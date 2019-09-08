Teacher gives birth on sidewalk outside school

DENVER, CO. (KMGH/CNN) A new life for a new school year.

A Denver teacher gave birth two weeks early on the sidewalk outside of her school building.

“And then all of a sudden it was just so much pressure and pain. I was like I think she’s coming now,” said Lindsay Agbalokwu.

The sixth grade English teacher at DST Conservatory Green and Stapleton knows how to handle pressure. But Lindsay never thought she’d be delivering her second child on the sidewalk outside of her school.

“Okay I guess this is happening and so the dean’s on one side, principals on the other side. Marissa is kind of behind me, she’s the seventh grade teacher,” Lindsay described the scene.

Her friend, seventh grade teacher Marissa cast put down a sleeping bag and took pictures. As the principle Natalie Lewis and Dean Chris Earls got ready at the last minute, firefighters came stepping in to finish the speedy delivery.

Lindsay recalled, “Well I just like will randomly think about it and like text my mom again like I just gave birth on the sidewalk like outside my school like this is so crazy. Like what just happened?”

Little Zara just couldn’t wait to come into this world. And now that it’s over it seems like that was the way it was supposed to be.

“She was eight pounds six ounces. She is currently sleeping when she was ready,” Lindsay said. “She just said ‘boom I’m coming now.’ And I think it’ll be indicative of her personality to come that she will be a firecracker she’s going to do great things.”

Zara is Lindsay’s second child.