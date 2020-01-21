Team ROC to rally against Mississippi’s prison system

Prisoner advocates hold signs supporting inmate rights at a protest outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The protesters called on the federal government to investigate Mississippi’s prison system for possible civil rights violations. They say five deaths in recent days highlights deliberate violations of inmates’ constitutional rights. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several organizations will rally on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Mississippi. They will protest the state’s prison system.

The announcement comes after the Mississippi Department of Corrections said two Parchman inmates died on Monday.

The organizations include Team ROC, the REFORM Alliance, Color of Change, Until Freedom and the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition.

The location of the rally will be announced later this week.

Rapper Yo Gotti and Team ROC filed a civil lawsuit against former MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall and the superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Marshal Turner, last week.