Tedy Bruschi shares update after suffering from second stroke

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, Tedy Bruschi speaks during an interview at the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII media center in New York. Former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke. His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was “recovering well.”(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(WWLP) – Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi has an update for his fans after suffering from his second stroke: “I’m doing much better.”

The update was posted to his Instagram account with a graphic detailing the warning signs of a stroke.

“Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm. I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs,” the three-time Super Bowl champ wrote.

Bruschi suffered from his first stroke back in 2005, and played three more seasons with the Patriots before retiring in 2009. Since then he’s started the foundation “Tedy’s Team,” to raise awareness about strokes.