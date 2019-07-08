Tedy Bruschi shares update after suffering from second stroke

(WWLP) – Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi has an update for his fans after suffering from his second stroke: “I’m doing much better.”
The update was posted to his Instagram account with a graphic detailing the warning signs of a stroke.
“Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm. I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs,” the three-time Super Bowl champ wrote.
Bruschi suffered from his first stroke back in 2005, and played three more seasons with the Patriots before retiring in 2009. Since then he’s started the foundation “Tedy’s Team,” to raise awareness about strokes.