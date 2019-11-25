Teen escapes sinking car

(WLBT/NBC News) A Mississippi teen is lucky to be alive after her car hydroplaned, left the road and landed in a swollen creek.

Driver Anna Wimberly was locked in the car, which was in about 25 feet of water. She said she tried to open the doors, but was unable to. She was eventually able to get in the back of the car and kick open one of the rear doors before the back of the car was submerged, and swam to safety.

“This is a miracle,” Wimberley’s father said. “Even law enforcement officers said usually in a situation like this, they normally pull bodies out, not have somebody standing up.”

