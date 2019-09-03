Teen goes blind after eating junk food

BRISTOL, United Kingdom (NEWS10) – Researchers with the University of Bristol found that a poor diet can lead to blindness.

According to a study, in an extreme case of “fussy” or “picky” eating caused a young person to go blind. Since starting secondary school, the patient only consumed a limited diet of chips, crisps, white bread, and some processed pork.

As a result, doctors found the patient had vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, reduced vitamin D level and bone mineral density.

If caught early, the condition, nutritional optic neuropathy, is reversible; however, if it’s left untreated it could lead to permanent damage to the opic nerve and blindness.

Researchers say the condition could become more prevalent given the widespread consumption of “junk food”, rising popularity of the vegan diet if its not supplemented to prevent vitamin B12 deficiency.