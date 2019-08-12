Teen helps K9 Officer during ridealong

by: KCRA's Tish Palamidessi

(KCRA)   The quick action of a teenager prevented a K-9 officer from being harmed during a routine stop on a ride-along in Sacramento, California.

18-year-old Sam Korbs was in the squad car with Officer Michael Bradley when Bradley made the routine check of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the occupants of the car became combative with Bradley.

That’s when Korbs used the car radio to call for backup.

“I’ve never had a ride-along be so observant, and so aware of his surroundings and my surroundings,” said Bradley.

Korbs is headed to college in Missouri this week. He hopes to join the Sacramento Police Department after he graduates.

