SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing in western Wisconsin that left one teenager dead and four others with serious injuries.

On Saturday, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were responding to a critical incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset, about 35 miles west of Minneapolis.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they initially found five victims with stab wounds. Their injuries ranged from serious to critical.

Unfortunately, one of the five victims, a 17-year-old Minnesota boy, was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, WCCO reported.

The other victims, a woman and three men all in their early 20s, were reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WCCO. Their conditions remain unknown.

In a news conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson explained that the victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place.

The suspect was a 52-year-old man from Minnesota who was also tubing on the Apple River with another group, WCCO reported.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot after the incident but was taken into custody shortly after.

At this time it is unclear if the stabbing was random. This incident is currently under investigation.

Nexstar’s WFRV has reached out to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office for more information.