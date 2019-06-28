Teen mom graduation in Holyoke sees 16 women with GEDs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 16 young mothers continued their quest for a college education on Friday.

To the cheers of loved ones, the young mothers, many of them teenagers received their GEDs from The Care Center in Holyoke at the Wistariahurst Museum on Friday afternoon.

“All have dropped out of school, are involved with the welfare system, and returned to their educational path to pass the Hi-Set, formerly GED, exam and more than 75 percent are continuing to college,” said Care Center Executive Director, Anne Teschner.

Valedictorian Xaribel Colon, mother of a five-year-old, told 22News The Care Center is where she turned her life around.

“This is the place where you grow. The staff is great, they really pushed me on to everything,” said Colon.

The class of 2019 is another success story for the more than 30-year-old Care Center. Their goal continues to be an eventual college degree for all the young women they help.

“We will help you get to college, we will help you get a job and when you’re ready to go to college even if it’s two years from now don’t worry about it and we’ll help you,” said Teschner.

It’s a commitment that’s helped thousands of young moms turn their lives around.

Friday’s graduation was the Care Center’s 22nd graduation for young women, who can look forward to a college education and a positive upbringing for their children.