Teen shares story of being hospitalized after vaping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/CNN) – The number of severe lung disease among people who are vaping in Wisconsin is growing.

Last week, American Family Children’s Hospital had its first patient in the pediatric intensive care unit because of vaping. 16-year-old Logan Krahn, from Fort Atkinson, said he began using a Juul, a brand of e-cigarette, because he thought it would be safer than smoking cigarettes. On Thursday, he said what he believed was wrong.

“Two weeks ago, I was admitted to my local hospital with what doctors thought was a severe case of dehydration, it turns out it was pneumonia,” said Logan. “I was then sent to American Family Children’s Hospital where doctors gave me medicine and hooked me up to machines to help me breathe.”

Logan said he was diagnosed with chemical pneumonitis and was linked to vaping.

His mother, Rebecca Krahn, says it was difficult to watch her son go through this.

“I was scared, very scared,” she said. “It’s not knowing if you’re son is going to make it or not.”

Logan said he was close to dying and now has life-long damage to his lungs.