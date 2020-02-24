Teen who bathed in Wendy’s sink tells story

MICHIGAN (WXMI/CNN) – A 19-year-old Michigan man is speaking out after his antics in a Wendy’s restaurant went viral and cost him his job.

By now, the video of Paul Kash in a Wendy’s kitchen sink in Greenville has made it to almost every corner of the internet.

Turning life for the 19-year-old into a whirlwind of internet notoriety and rumor.

“I am Paul Kash and I’m the Wendy’s bath kid.”

On Friday, Kash talked about how the last two weeks since the video have been from his perspective.

“I like to see other people happy and it just kinda hurts the soul to think people don’t like me much,” he shared.

Kash posted the video to his Tik Tok after a friend shot it during a slow Sunday shift at the restaurant.

“It was like, ‘Hey, this might be funny,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’” he recalled.

Just trying to make his co-workers laugh, Kash says he didn’t realize at the time the repercussions that would follow.

“But the next day, my manager found it and I immediately went to them, talking about if I was going to be suspended or fired,” he said. “I fell asleep at like 6 p.m., took a nap, woke up at like 11 to my friend calling me saying. ‘Hey, you’re on the news’ and I was like, ‘What?’”

Pretty soon, the video was everywhere.

“I heard a lot of rumors where people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, you got fired, you got fired?’ Then they called me and said I was fired. I was like, ‘I guess so,’” he said.

But Kash doesn’t hold it against the restaurant

“I still think they have the best nuggets out of any fast food place,” he said.

The day after the video was shared, the Montcalm County Health Department investigated, but no citations were issued.

“I was like, ok it’s calming down and then just it didn’t,” Kash said. “The first place I went, like I said, I received death threats.”

But Kash has decided to make the most out of a bad situation, crediting his father with helping him through it.

“He’s been telling me just keep it up. If you look at it as a positive outcome, you’re going to receive a positive outcome. And if you just sit there and look at all these messages and just think, ‘Oh maybe these people are right, maybe I’m such a bad person,’ you’re not going to be able to live your life like you wanted,” Kash said.

And despite the barrage of negative comments he’s so far received.

Kash says, “I’m trying to make the best of it, looking at career options, trying to better myself. I can guarantee you, right now, it was probably the dumbest mistake I’ve ever made. But I would like to see half those people’s dumbest mistakes they’ve ever made.”

And to answer the question everyone who sees the video seems to have..

Kash assures, “I wasn’t naked, let me tell you that. I had shorts on!”

The 19-year-old is now looking at starting a career in either broadcasting or entertainment.