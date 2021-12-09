Teenager died after school bus crash on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was struck and killed after a crash involving a school bus in the area of State and Dwight Streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a 16-year-old girl died from her injures at Baystate Medical Center.

At around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a school bus and pedestrian at State and Dwight Streets. State Street was closed from Chestnut to Main Streets, and on Dwight Street from Bruce Landon Way to Maple Street for several hours while the Springfield Police Traffic Unit investigated.