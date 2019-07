WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was hurt after she was hit was by a car in Westfield on Monday.

Westfield Police Captain, Michael McCabe, told 22News that the 16-year-old was attempting to cross Franklin Street in the crosswalk when she was hit.

She allegedly started running into the westbound lane when a car did not see her and struck her. According to McCabe the teen was airborne when struck.

McCabe said the girl was not seriously injured.