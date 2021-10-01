Televangelist Pat Robertson stepping down as the regular host of ‘The 700 Club’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is stepping down as the regular host of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s flagship show, “The 700 Club.”

The 91-year-old announced on the 60th anniversary of CBN’s first broadcast in Virginia Beach that he’ll focus on teaching students at Regent University, the school he founded in 1977.

“Today’s show will be my final as host of The 700 Club,” Robertson said Friday. “My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the program.”

Robertson, who started “The 700 Club” program in 1966, says he will still appear on a monthly interactive episode of the show to answer viewer emails and return for other appearances on occasion.

“‘Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s service to CBN for 60 years. His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” Gordon Robertson said. “And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future.”

Back in February 2018, Robertson suffered an embolic stroke, but CBN said at the time he was expected to make a full recovery. He has been appearing on “The 700 Club” regularly since, injecting conservative Christian commentary into the show’s CBN News segment. He has shown strong support for former President Donald Trump.

Gordon Robertson has served as a co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club for two decades and typically would fill in on Fridays.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.